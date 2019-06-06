Kids can learn to fish and reel one in at Bass Pro and Cabela’s this weekend — for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kids can learn how to fish, and catch a fish all for free this weekend.

It’s a Gone Fishin’ weekend at Bass Bro Shops and Cabela's. Every store will have a catch and release pool along with poles and instructors to teach the kids how to fish.

For many, it’s the first time they’ve ever picked up a pole, and organizers say it’s a great way to get these kids off their screens and outdoors to enjoy nature.

"Getting them outdoors with a fishing pole that they’re going to leave for home with today rather than go to some event where they try it and they go back home, now they’re going to try to fish and have a pole that we give them to go out and continue fishing as well," Frank Audano with Fishing’s Future said.

Fishing’s Future teaches kids all over the metro how to fish. Thanks to Bass Pro’s donation of fishing poles, they’ll be able to give them to kids in the area who don’t have one.

Bass Pro handed out more than 50,000 fishing poles Thursday to various community groups across the country to encourage youth to fish.