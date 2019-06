Pear Salad

Ingredients:

Diced pear 1.5 oz

Mixed greens 2oz

Arugula 1 oz

Roasted pear vinaigrette 1 oz

Gorgonzola 1 oz

Dried cherries .5 oz

Sliced pear 5ea

Balsamic glaze .5oz

Directions:

Watch the video above for how to put this together.

