Make dolmathes like the Greek Festival does

Dolmathes.
Ingredients:
- 16 ounce (454g) jar grape leaves*
- 1 pound ground beef, 85-90% lean
- ½ cup rice
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped (makes about 1 ½ cups)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, you can reduce if using meat that has more fat (more than 15%)
- 1 teaspoon dill or mint
- 6 cups chicken broth, or enough to cover the dolmathes
- Avgolemono Sauce
- 3 eggs
- 2 lemons, juiced (you can start here, taste, and add more as needed)
Directions:
- Put a pot that is large enough to hold the grape leaves over high heat. Add enough water to cover the leaves and bring to a boil. Add grape leaves and blanch for 5 minutes, drain and set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine: ground beef, rice, sea salt, pepper, onion, olive oil, and dill, mix well.
- Take a knife and cut off the stem of each grape leaf.
- Place about 1 tablespoon of the meat mixture at the bottom of each leaf (ribs up) and fold over the sides of the leaf to cover the mixture. Then roll upwards. Place into a deep pot in layers (should have about 2 layers depending on the size of your pot).
- Once all dolmathes are done, cover the tops of them with any broken grape leaves (if you have them).
- Add the chicken broth, cover dolmathes with a small plate or lid to keep them down and together. Turn heat to medium.
- Bring to simmer, cook on low for about 15-20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked.
- Once cooked, prepare the avgolemono sauce.
- Beat eggs in a bowl for 5 minutes.
- Add lemon juice to the egg mixture and while still beating slowly pour in 1 cup of hot broth from the dolmathes pot into bowl with the eggs – this tempers them so they won’t curdle.
- Now, pour egg mixture into pot with dolmathes and slowly mix everything together. Add salt and pepper if desired.
- Bring to simmer, cover, and remove from heat.
- Place a few dolmathes on a plate, pour some avgolemono sauce over them, and serve with lemon wedges!
