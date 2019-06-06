At least one dead in accident involving numerous cadets near West Point training site

At least one person has died in connection with an accident reported by West Point on Thursday morning near a training site, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The West Point Military Academy said Thursday morning there had been “an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.”

The Associated Press reports a carrier vehicle at West Point overturned in an accident involving at least 20 cadets at a training site.

Katie Felder, a spokeswoman for West Point, told CNN there was an accident but could not immediately provide further details.

New York state trooper Steven Nevel said troopers were headed to the location of the accident as needed, and a person reached at the West Point Military Police line said an armored personnel carrier was involved in the accident.

The US military academy is located in New York, a 45-minute drive away from New York City, according to the academy.

Retired Major Gen. James “Spider” Marks, a CNN military analyst, said cadets go to the site during the summer for “vigorous military training.”

