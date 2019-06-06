Police issue endangered Silver Alert for missing 93-year-old man from Clay County

OAKVIEW, Mo. — Oakview police have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old man with short-term memory loss.

Verlin Felton was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, leaving his home on Harrison Street in Oakview, a small village in Clay County. He was in a silver 2004 Cadillac Deville with the Missouri license plate KF4K6P.

Police said Felton hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday morning.

The 93-year-old is described as 5-10, weighing 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes with a tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone who sees Felton or his vehicle is asked to immediately call 911 or the Oakview Police Department at 816-781-7373.

