In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4’s Carey Wickersham is at Union Station Kansas City Inc.’s Stonehenge exhibit, and talks with archaeologist Julian Thomas, who helped excavate some of the site at Stonehenge itself!
Ask the Experts: Talking Stonehenge with archaeologist Julian Thomas
