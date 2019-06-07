Ask the Experts: Talking Stonehenge with archaeologist Julian Thomas

In this edition of Ask the Experts, FOX4’s Carey Wickersham is at Union Station Kansas City Inc.’s Stonehenge exhibit, and talks with archaeologist Julian Thomas, who helped excavate some of the site at Stonehenge itself!

