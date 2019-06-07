× Clay County calls for volunteers to help tornado victims in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — If you’ve been looking for a way to lend a hand to recent tornado victims, here’s your chance.

The Clay County Highway Department said it’s in desperate need of volunteers to help clear branches and other debris from affected properties.

There will be three days of concentrated efforts in Excelsior Springs from June 10-12. Find the details listed below. Volunteers are asked to wear brightly colored shirts, sturdy shoes, gloves and pack a lunch. The department says water will be provided throughout the day.

If you have any questions, call the agency at 816-407-3300.

Dates and locations:

June 10 — Jonathon Circle and Kimberly Drive, Excelsior Springs (Rocky Hollow subdivision)

June 11 — Maple Circle and Ison Road, Excelsior Springs (Watkins Mills and Meadows subdivision)

June 12 — Washington School Road and N.E. 160th Street, Excelsior Springs