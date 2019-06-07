× Criminal investigation into Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill now inactive, but receiver remains sidelined

OLATHE, Kan. — Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fans are getting some positive news. The Johnson Count district attorney confirmed Friday there’s no longer an active investigation into the child abuse allegations against him.

Even so, Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal aren’t out of the woods yet. The couple is still under the Kansas DCF microscope, and Chiefs kingdom is divided on what his future should be with the team.

He’s known for incredible catches in the end zone, but for the past few months, Hill’s also dominated headlines off the field.

“I’m not taking any calls today. You guys are all out of luck. I don’t have the strength or energy for it. I`m exhausted by this story,” said Kevin Kietzman at Sportsradio 810-WHB.

Kietzman has been covering Chiefs football more than three decades. On WHB, he’s told fans he’s disgusted the team is keeping Hill around.

“If you’re cheering that the legal system got stymied on this one, and oh boy that`s great news. They couldn’t figure this one out. Woo hoo! I’m going to Arrowhead! My god, look in the mirror,” Kietzman said on his afternoon show.

He’s seeing a decisive split down the middle from fans. It’s a similar divide from many of you have shown in sounding off on our FOX4 Facebook page.

Some have written, “Get rid of him,” and “He’s still trash.” Others say “Good. Bring him back now,” or “He deserves our support and should remain a Chief.”

“That`s awesome. We’re so excited and hope he stays with the team and can continue his long journey with us,” said Chiefs fan Kylie Crane.

But that is the big unknown. Will Hill still wear the red and gold or part ways with the Chiefs for good?

“I still have a tiny little bit of hope that what they’re doing is hanging onto him, so they can trade him. Clear him, find out what the suspension is, trade him to another team and get a draft pick or something for him, then I’ll feel a lot better about the Chiefs,” said Kietzman.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told FOX4 he still stands by what he has said before, that he believes Hill’s 3-year-old son was abused, but can’t prove who is responsible.

The Chiefs, Hill’s attorney, and agent have not responded to FOX4’s requests for comment Friday.

The Chiefs have confirmed, however, Hill’s status with the team is unchanged. He remains barred from all team activities.