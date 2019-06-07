Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is free all weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- If you and your family are looking for something fun to do this weekend, why not head out to Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

Admission is free Friday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the weather looks great.

Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is located at 138th and Switzer. The farmstead has more than 250 animals on property including goats, cows, pigs, fish, buffalo and geese. There is a one-room schoolhouse, an Indian encampment, a dairy farm, working blacksmith, as well as a bank and barber shop from the turn of the 20th century. Besides learning, kids can also feed baby goats and fish in the pond.

Created back in 1978 as a petting zoo and turn of the century farm, it was named after the first female police officer in Overland Park to die in the line of duty. Over the years they have added on to it, giving families a lot to do and see whenever they visit.

“I think what brings people to the farmstead is the sense of getting away from electronics. Spending time with your family,” said Kathi Limbocker of Deanna Rose. “We receive generational visitors because we’re in our 41st year, we’re seeing people come back that came as a kid and now they’ve got their own kids.”

The Farmstead averages around half a million visitors every summer. Traditionally the cost per person is $3, but it’s free to get in after 2 p.m.