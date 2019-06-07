Dozens still working to remove debris in Leavenworth County 10 days after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONGANOXIE, Kan. -- It has been 10 days since the devastating tornado tore through parts of the metro. In Leavenworth County, one of the main debris management sites is at the Tonganoxie quarry.

John Stipetich was deployed by Kansas Division of Emergency Management to help out with tornado cleanup in Leavenworth.

"I really appreciate everyone we've been working with and everyone who has come together through this," Stipetich said.

Stipetich said everything that's brought in is sorted into separate piles, including metal, vegetation, appliances and household construction like wood or dry wall.

Stipetich said everything that's brought in is sorted into separate piles, including metal, vegetation, appliances and household construction like wood or dry wall.

The cleanup process takes a lot of people and a lot of work.

"When an emergency comes through, everyone thinks fire and police. But it takes so many others with utilities, public works, emergency managers and Red Cross," Stipetich said.

According to Leavenworth County Emergency Management's Facebook page, crews will be out again on the roads removing additional debris through Tuesday. After that, personal property debris can still be taken to the Leavenworth County Transfer Station at 24967 136th Street.

For updates on debris removal, follow the Leavenworth County Emergency Management page here.