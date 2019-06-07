Northland police sergeant uses quick thinking to nab multi-state burglary suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Nortland police sergeant staged a stake out to nab two suspects police believe are connected to burglaries of Best Buy stores in several states.

The sergeant heard other officers responding to an alarm at the Best Buy near Barry Road and Flintlock Road around 2 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a break in, but no suspects.

Acting on a hunch, the sergeant went to another Best Buy store in the Nortland and did a stake out.

That’s when a suspect vehicle pulled up at the Best Buy store on Skyview Avenue in the Tiffany Springs Shopping Center. Two people left the vehicle and broke into the store.

The sergeant called for backup and waited for the suspects to leave. When they exited the store, officers confronted them and took them into custody after a short foot chase.

According to police, the two suspects had been planning to steal over $14,000 worth of merchandise.

Kansas City police detectives also believe the two suspects are connected to a theft ring involving about 20 people who have been burglarizing Best Buy’s in Kansas City as well as stores in Springfield, Mo., Baton Rouge, La., Fort Worth, Tx., and several other stores in Texas.

Both of the suspects, who are from Houston, were arrested. One of the suspects is a juvenile who had been arrested for a similar crime in Texas two weeks ago, and prosecutors are working to revoke the release agreement.

Police have asked for no bond for the adult suspect. The case is now in the hands of the Platte County Prosecutor.