Some Jackson County homeowners shocked by tax value hikes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New property assessments in Jackson County have some homeowners complaining about potential steep tax increases.

Some homeowners say they have yet to receive their reassessment notice in the mail, so they’ve looked up values online and have been shocked at the increases.

Christine Taylor-Butler said her Hyde Park home has increased in value by $250,000 in just two years.

She fears she could be looking at a tax bill of more than $9,300.

Taylor-Butler says there’s no way she could sell her home for the $600,000 the county has assessed as its tax value.

She plans to appeal, but you must receive a notice from Jackson County first. The informal review deadline is only about two weeks away.

"It’s not accurate," said Taylor-Butler. "That’s the problem. It’s not accurate. I’m scared people are going to lose their homes because they can’t afford the property taxes."

The director of Jackson County assessments said taxpayers should receive new property value notices in the mail by the end of this week. Taxpayers who are concerned about their values should contact the assessments office and staffers will work with them.

Some taxpayer also are concerned about abatements for high-value properties and perceived unfairness of some neighborhoods have much lower assessments than others. The county say home values have increased by an average of nearly nine percent in the last year.