Thousands turn out for 30th annual Jazzoo at the Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People from all over the metro came out to celebrate the 30th year of Jazzoo.

The event, which serves as the main fundraiser for the Kansas City Zoo, saw an estimated 5,000 guests Friday evening.

FOX4's Mark Alford and Abby Eden were joined by Jazzoo's Honorary Chair, Yvette Micelli, who said the event was originally started by the Junior League of Kansas City.

"The junior league decided at the time that the zoo needed to provide education to children in the area and initially that is what Jazzoo went for is the creation of the zoo learning fund," she said. "Now, this event provides food for over 1,700 animals that are living here at the zoo."

Over 70 restaurants catered food to the event, which also featured live music and aerial artists.

"We've been planning this event for over a year. We've had a really amazing steering committee along with the zoo staff that spends their whole year putting it all together and we're very proud of our committee and its a team effort, but one that we're excited to see it all come together and see the amazing crowd. Everybody's so excited because it's kind of the unofficial kick off to summer in Kansas City," said Jazzoo organizer Marissa Schafner.

