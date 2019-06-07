Zip Trip: FOX4 travels KC’s largest suburb–Overland Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- It's the largest suburb of Kansas City, but if you ask anyone in Overland Park, they’ll tell you it’s more than just a suburb.

Overland Park is the second largest city in the entire state of Kansas – boasting more than 200,000 residents

The now-sprawling metropolis got its start back in 1905 when its founder, William B. Strang, junior plotted subdivisions along an old military roadway. He envisioned a “park-like” community with strong commerce, education and vibrant neighborhoods.

Overland Park is host to countless businesses and is the headquarters of Sprint. Above all, the city prides itself on its family-friendly atmosphere.

Whether you’re strolling through the shops in the city’s historic downtown, feeding the goats at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead or enjoying the natural beauty of the arboretum and botanical gardens, you’re sure to make memories.

Four places you must check out when visiting Overland Park

Stop 1: Prairiefire

Stop 2: Overland Park Arboretum

Stop 3: Johnson County Museum

Stop 4: Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead