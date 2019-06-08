Grandview married couple charged in April hit and run killing

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A married couple from Grandview face charges in connection to a hit and run killing back in April.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker announced Saturday that 38-year-old Joshua D. Brooks has been charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and leaving the scene of an accident. His wife, 36-year-old Cassie D. Brooks has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond for Joshua Brooks and a $10,000 bond for Cassi Brooks.

According to court documents, just before 3:30 p.m. on April 13, Grandview officers responded to 2nd and 3rd Street in regards to an unresponsive man lying in the grass. Police located the victim, who was identified as Erick Mcdonough, appeared to be critically injured from being struck by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police later discovered Mcdonough was the suspect in an aggravated assault at a local gas station in Grandview just a couple hours earlier.

At the scene of the incident officers located a cellphone that was presumed to belong to Mcdonough. Investigators determined the incident was an intentional hit and run based on the located of Mcdonough before, during and after being struck. No skit marks were observed on scene which indicated the suspect driver did not brake prior to striking Mcdonough. Pieces of plastic believed to be parts of the suspect driver’s vehicle was taken at the scene.

A neighbor told detectives he was sitting on his couch in his living room when he heart what sounded like a vehicle strike a curb and then the sound of a vehicle accelerating south on 3rd Street. He said he looked out his window and saw a dark colored cab truck leave the area.

Police were later alerted that the Brooks couple had issues with Mcdonough and that a truck was missing. Joshua Brooks told detectives he had known the victim since the previous year and that they had had a falling out regarding Mcdonough breaking in to his house to retrieve tools while Cassi Brooks was at home alone. Joshua further stated that he and Cassi had allowed Mcdonough to stay at the home but he was not allowed to be there without Joshua present.

Joshua told detectives he was at work in Shawnee, Kansas during the hit and run incident but did not say what kind of work. Joshua confirmed he had been driving his 1987 Chevy truck.

The truck was later located in Holden, Missouri and determined the part found at the crime scene matched the truck.

While in custody, detectives heard Joshua Brooks tell Cassi Brooks, “I did it all at my own accord.”