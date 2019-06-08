Highway patrol investigating drowning at Blue Springs Lake

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — An Independence man has died following a drowning earlier this week at Blue Springs Lake.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, according to the Missouri State Highway patrol.

A man identified as 56-year-old Bernard L. Lindsey, was seen casting a net near the spillway. About one hour later, he was seen floating face down in the water, according to the highway patrol’s report. He was pulled to shore by a bystander.

The highway patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

