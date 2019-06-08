KC police investigating deadly shooting near Lexington and Brooklyn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene of Lexington Avenue and Brooklyn Avenue at about 9:15 p.m.

Police tell FOX4 they also received calls related to the incident in the area of Independence Ave. and Maple Blvd.

The name of the victim has not been released and no suspect information has been provided at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.

Google Map for coordinates 39.111064 by -94.555625.

