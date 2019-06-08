× Quinton Lucas maintains lead over Jolie Justice in latest poll for Kansas City mayor’s race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new poll published Saturday shows just how important every vote will be in the upcoming Kansas City mayoral election.

Remington Research Group conducted the latest poll. It asked 455 voters who say they will likely vote in the Kansas City election in 10 days.

Forty-two percent say they plan to vote for Quinton Lucas and 39 percent will vote for Jolie Justice.

With 10 days to go before the mayoral election, 19 percent of those surveyed say they don’t know how they will vote.