Authorities looking for parents or guardians of child found in Raytown Walmart parking lot

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a child found in the Walmart parking lot in Raytown.

The sheriff’s office posted a tweet about the child just before 6 p.m.

The child’s name is Sophia and she is 3-years-old.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office right away at 816-541-8017.

J.C.S.O. is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the parents and or guardians of a child found in he Wal-Mart parking lot in Raytown, MO. Sophia is three years old. If you know Sophia’s parents and or guardians, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately. pic.twitter.com/vmlP3NqIdM — Jackson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JCSheriffOffice) June 9, 2019

In a completely separate incident Saturday night, Kansas City police found a 2-year-old child walking in the area of 31st and Charlotte with nobody calling to report him missing. The child was later returned to the care of his mother Sunday morning. The child was in his father’s care at the time of the incident. No charges are expected. The Division of Family Services is investigating that incident.

