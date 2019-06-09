Kansas City police investigate fatal overnight crash on 435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal crash that happened overnight on I-435.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded on a report of a crash in the area of I-435 and 53rd Street.

Investigators say an Infiniti SUV was traveling northbound on I-435 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn in the grassy median and land in the southbound lane of the interstate.

A passenger in the car, a 53-year-old Olathe woman, was ejected and died at the scene. The man driving was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name. They are still investigating the cause of the crash.