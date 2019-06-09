× KC police asking for help identifying toddler found wandering the streets alone Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to identify a toddler found wandering the streets alone Friday night.

The child, who is approximately 2-years-old, was found walking in the area of 31st and Charlotte around 10:15 p.m.

Police say nobody has called to report him missing. He is now with the Division of Family Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Children’s Division of DFS at (816)-522-5135 or KCPD.