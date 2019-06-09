Local man battling brain tumor, who proposed live on FOX4, has dream wedding Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A couple overwhelmed with medical bills got the surprise of a lifetime. They won an all expense paid wedding, surrounded by their closest friends and family.

In the same place where Erin and DJ got engaged earlier this week live on FOX4, the two shared another special memory underneath the 12th Street Bridge.

"At a very low point to have something so high was very needed in more ways than one," DJ Stewart said.

Like most love stories, their story has been filled with unique trials, including one that started three weeks ago.

"They did a CT scan because I woke up and my neck was hurting. They wanted to find out what was wrong. They found what is called Glioblastoma, which is a serious brain tumor" Stewart said.

Doctors immediately did surgery to remove the tumor and on Sunday, the two celebrated more than one milestone.

"This is the most overwhelmed I've ever been... overwhelmed with joy," Erin Stimpfel said.

A dream wedding and making vows to love each other today, tomorrow and always.

DJ Stewart starts chemotherapy this week. If you would like to help with medical bills, you can connect with the couple on their GoFundMe page.

To watch the proposal, see the video below.

