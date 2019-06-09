Man arrested for groping woman near Mission strip mall Saturday night

Posted 9:22 am, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:34AM, June 9, 2019

MISSION, Kan. — Mission police say they’ve arrested a man for allegedly groping a woman near a strip mall Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of Johnson Drive and Barkley Street around 7:30 p.m. on a report of a man making people uncomfortable.

When they arrived, the suspect ran away and was later arrested in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store. A victim told police that the man inappropriately touched her when he was outside the strip mall.

The suspect has been booked into the Johnson County jail.  Charges are pending.

