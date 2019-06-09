Olathe police looking for 2 suspects following aggravated robbery near College Blvd. and Pflumm

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are attempting to locate two suspects following an aggravated robbery Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. when officers responded to a report of an aggravated robbery near College Boulevard and Pflumm Road.

The victim told police he was struck by one of the suspect’s, who then stole property from him and left the scene along with the second suspect. Police said it is believed they left the area in a maroon vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Both suspects are described as black males, standing 5’6″,5’8″, 15-16 years of age, with slender builds. One suspect was wearing a whit eshirt, gray shorts, a light colored ball cap and an ace bandage around one of his knees. The second suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Police said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.