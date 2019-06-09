× Olathe police need help located 11-year-old boy

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are attempting to locate a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Elijah Weston-Vaughn was last seen on foot, walking eastbound in the 1900 block of E. Sheridan Bridge Lane.

Police said Elijah is 5’2″ and weighs 95 pounds. He has short, black hair and brown eyes with a noticeable gap between his front teeth.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black pants with a green strip down the leg.

If located please contact police at 913-971-6950 or 911.