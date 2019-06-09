× Raytown man sentenced after pleading guilty to about 50 sexual encounters with young girl

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown man has been sentenced to 40 years in a Missouri prison days after pleading guilty to child-sex charges and telling police he had multiple sexual encounters with a girl under 10.

Twenty-eight-year-old Zachary Sprowls pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first degree statutory rape. He was sentenced to 20 years on each count and the sentences were set to run consecutively.

According to court documents, the mother of a 9-year-old girl reported the ongoing sexual abuse to Independence police in late June. The mother said she saw her daughter scratching her vaginal area, and when she asked about it, the 9-year-old told her about the alleged abuse.

On July 9, the girl told police that Sprowls had sexually touched and assaulted her for the past two years. She provided details of numerous incidents to police. The 9-year-old also told police she knew Sprowls had taken pictures of her when she was naked, court records say.

The little girl said after every encounter, Sprowls would threaten her to make sure she wouldn’t tell anyone.

When interviewed by Independence police, court documents say Sprowls admitted to the approximately 50 encounters. He told police he knew it was wrong and against the law.

