Search continues for 79-year-old Missouri man, missing for one week

ROCKVILLE, Mo. — A Silver Alert continues for a 79-year-old Rockville, Missouri man who has been missing for one week.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said Phillip Bartz was last seen by his wife last Sunday morning and no one has had contact with him since.

He is reported to have dementia and depression.

His family says he was last seen Sunday, June 2, around 7 a.m. on H Hwy, south of Appleton City, Missouri. This is approximately 10 miles south of 52 Hwy and 20 miles east of Interstate 49.

He is described as a white male, standing 5’3″ and weighing 130 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, wearing a long sleeved plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes with buckles. He may have a black ball cap that says ROTERT in bold. He wears glasses and is balding.

Family says he walks with a bad step and bent over composure and his hands are crippled from a farming accident.

His vehicle is described as a charcoal Gray 2008 Ford F250 bearing Missouri, 75A1YG last seen in Rockville. The truck has several dents, a full grill and bumper guard, as well a black tool box and air compressor in the bed.

Family says it’s crucial that the right person sees this and that he could be anywhere.

Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 646-2565.