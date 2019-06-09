× Teen and 7-year-old girl injured in shooting near Linwood and Gillham

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old teen and a 7-year-old girl were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a 7-Eleven.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 6:14 p.m. near Linwood and Gillham. When they arrived they found a 16-year-old male victim had been shot in the ankle. The teen was with his mother and two younger siblings, according to police.

The mother went inside the gas station with the two younger children while the teen remained in the car by the pumps. The victim got into an argument with someone in the parking lot. Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between the two parties.

The suspect left the scene after shooting the victim in the ankle.

While at the scene police learned that a 7-year-old girl had shown up at an area hospital and had been shot in both legs. Police said she was in her parents vehicle and had been hit by a stray bullet while driving on Gillham. She is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the KC TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.