× 3 female vandals tear up Chillicothe downtown ‘for no reason,’ police say

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Police are looking for an adult and two juveniles after the group of women were caught vandalizing the city’s downtown area.

The vandalism took place on Locust Street between the 400 and 700 block, according to a post on the Chillicothe Police Department’s Facebook page. The report came in on June 9.

Pictures attached to the post show bunches of flowers uprooted from city planters and thrown around the sidewalk, street and even a business entrance. Another photo shows a pixelated photo of the three women.

“We will not tolerate these types of actions as we as a community take pride in our beautiful down town,” the post states.

Police are urging those responsible to come forward and work with them on the issue. They also encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Murdock with the Chillicothe Police Department at (660) 646-2121.