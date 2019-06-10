4 healthy summer snacks that you and your kids will enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Encouraging kids to eat fruits and veggies for snacks is so important. These four summer snacks are great options.

Frozen Watermelon on a stick Fruit dip - watermelon and grape What you need to make the fruit dip: 1 cup Plain Greek yogurt 1 TBS honey 1 tsp of beet juice (for nutrients and color)



Pin wheels with nut butter honey and cinnamon - add flax/chia Cover tortilla in nut butter dip listed below. Sprinkle with cinnamon or added turkey, guacamole and flax seed.

What you need to make the peanut butter dip: 1 cup of nut butter 1 cup of cream cheese 1 TBS honey

Directions: Whip all ingredients together

Carrots and celery and frozen bananas with peanut butter dip

More recipes:

