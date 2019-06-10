4 healthy summer snacks that you and your kids will enjoy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Encouraging kids to eat fruits and veggies for snacks is so important. These four summer snacks are great options.
- Frozen Watermelon on a stick
- Fruit dip - watermelon and grape
- What you need to make the fruit dip:
- 1 cup Plain Greek yogurt
- 1 TBS honey
- 1 tsp of beet juice (for nutrients and color)
- Pin wheels with nut butter honey and cinnamon - add flax/chia
- Cover tortilla in nut butter dip listed below. Sprinkle with cinnamon or added turkey, guacamole and flax seed.
- What you need to make the peanut butter dip:
- 1 cup of nut butter
- 1 cup of cream cheese
- 1 TBS honey
- Directions: Whip all ingredients together
- Carrots and celery and frozen bananas with peanut butter dip
