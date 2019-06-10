4 healthy summer snacks that you and your kids will enjoy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Encouraging kids to eat fruits and veggies for snacks is so important. These four summer snacks are great options.

  1. Frozen Watermelon on a stick
  2. Fruit dip - watermelon and grape
    • What you need to make the fruit dip:
      • 1 cup Plain Greek yogurt
      • 1 TBS honey
      • 1 tsp of beet juice (for nutrients and color)
  1. Pin wheels with nut butter honey and cinnamon - add flax/chia
    • Cover tortilla in nut butter dip listed below. Sprinkle with cinnamon or added  turkey, guacamole and flax seed.
    • What you need to make the peanut butter dip:
      • 1 cup of nut butter
      • 1 cup of cream cheese
      • 1 TBS honey
    • Directions: Whip all ingredients together
  1. Carrots and celery and frozen bananas with peanut butter dip

 

