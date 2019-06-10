1 person dead after plane crashes into grain bin in Bates County

BUTLER, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene following a deadly plane crash in Bates County, Missouri Monday morning.

The FAA said the Cessna C425 aircraft crashed into a grain silo just over a mile northeast of Butler Memorial Airport.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells FOX4 that the pilot and only occupant on board the plane was killed in the crash. Their name has not been released at this time.

The aircraft departed from Vero Beach, Florida and was enroute to Butler Airport, according to the FAA.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said the scene is secure and emergency responders are waiting for investigators from the FAA.

The NTSB is in charge of the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.