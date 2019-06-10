Florida Burger King worker caught on video cleaning table with floor mop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Burger King is retraining workers in a Florida franchise after an employee was caught on video cleaning a table with a floor mop.

Disgusted customer Katie Duran shared her video, complaining that she had just eaten on the same table.

A Friday apology from the fast food chain condemns the employee’s actions as unacceptable.

TV station News4Jax reports that records show the same Burger King location in Fruit Cove was cited for eight violations in February, including moldy kitchen vents, dirty food freezers and people working without hair nets.

