KCK police say woman, 5 months pregnant, injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police say a woman who is 5 months pregnant, was injured in a shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired call incident at 32nd and Lathrop around 8:30 Sunday night. At the scene officers found multiple shell casings along with damage to cars and houses.

Neighbors said two cars had been driving through the neighborhood shooting at each other. One woman was shot and is reported to be 5 months pregnant.

Police said she was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover and the baby was not injured.

No arrests have been made regarding this incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KC TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.