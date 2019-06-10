Local woman pays it forward to trainer inspiring her to lose weight for needed surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman who is thankful for the personal trainer who transformed her life is paying it forward.

When Shelia met personal trainer Maria Bell she weighed in at 300 pounds.

"I just want to say thank you to her," Shelia told FOX4. "And, appreciate her for her hard work."

Shelia said Maria inspired her to get healthy before she could get a needed knee surgery.

"When I got the gym and started working out, and coming to 'The Y' and working out-- I feel so good," Shelia added.

Because Maria recently moved to Florida for her husband's job, FOX4 and Shelia called Maria via video to share the surprise.

"I just want let you know I appreciate your hard work," Shelia told Maria. "Working with me, and I miss you so much. You taught me so much, and help me feel better. You never judge me about my weight, and I want to say thank you so much for helping me lose this weight."

Maria happily accepted the award and the $400 cash.

