Missouri’s delayed corn crops could affect your future grocery bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Record-setting rain this year might affect your household more than you realize.

The latest info from the USDA on Monday afternoon reports the Show Me State is about 20% short of its normal corn crop for this time of year.

Farmer Mike Moreland said this wet spring drowned a lot of his seeds. Even though they’re trying now to make up for lost time at his Harrisonville farm, there’s no guarantee this year’s harvest will be what it needs to.

“We’re a good 30-40 days late. Normally we’re planting in April," he said.

His No. 2 yellow corn is used for livestock feed, ethanol and export. He, his family and his staff normally plant 700 acres of corn each year and another 700 acres of soybeans.

But instead of a lush green cornfield with waist-high plants, Moreland’s crops are about 6 inches tall. He said rains have put him behind on getting seed in the ground.

While Moreland might still get a decent yield this year, he said it’s a gamble. If he continues to plant, the corn won’t live.

“It just won’t mature," he said. "You can plant and the corn won’t mature, and it’ll be at zero.”

This isn’t the corn you eat. It’s the corn made for livestock, which means you could feel this shortage at the grocery store.

“It could impact the price of beef and pork and chicken,” Moreland said.

Despite what could be a smaller yield, he said he’s still better off than most because of widespread flooding in other parts of the state.

“You feel bad for the guys," he said. "They might be losing their farms because of this. The flood is so widespread, and its worse than the 1993 flood in a lot of areas.”