Police identify suspect who fired shots during concert at Providence Medical Amphitheater

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs police have now identified the man who they say fired shots during a concert at Providence Medical Amphitheater, formally known as Sandstone Amphitheater.

While officers were working at the Sublime With Rome concert late Friday night they heard the sound of gunshots coming form the northeast side of the parking lot just before midnight.

Officers moved quickly towards the area of gunshots and located a man standing around a group of people attending the concert, firing a handgun into the air.

The male suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He has been identified as 23-year-old Drue Lewis, of Lawrence.

During the investigation officers learned that Lewis had allegedly been involved in a verbal argument with several other attendees before pointing a 9mm handgun at a man and woman, then firing the gun into the air.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Lewis was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on charges of aggravated assault and criminal use of a weapon.

Bonner Springs police are continuing to investigate the incident.

According to jail records, his bond has been set at $75,000.