Raytown man charged with stabbing man at Independence motel

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Raytown man is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed a man at an Independence motel.

Demar Holden, 31, is charged with 1st degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, on June 8 police were called to the Sports Stadium Inn on U.S. 40 Highway on a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, witnesses identified Holden as the suspect in a stabbing that had happened in the parking lot.

According to witnesses, Holden was involved in a fight at the motel when the victim intervened and was stabbed. The victim, who had stab wounds to his head, neck and hands was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A witness described the attack as “relentless” and said the victim was begging for his life.

Holden is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $200,000 bond.