Recipes: O’Dowd’s stuffed french toast

Ingredients:
- Full loaf, challah or white bread (unsliced if possible)
- Whipped cream cheese:
- 1 lb. cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 c. mixed berry jam (choose any berry you like)
- 1/2 granulated sugar
Whip all ingredients in a mixer until fluffy and white (about 2 minutes)
- Vanilla custard:
- 4 c. heavy cream or half-and-half
- Pinch salt
- 6 whole eggs
- 1 tbsp. cinnamon
- 1 tbsp. vanilla paste
- 2 tbsp. whiskey
- Pinch nutmeg
- 1 c. brown sugar
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend for 10 seconds
- Cut bread in 1 1/2 – 2-inch thick slices
- Turn each slice on its side and cut a 3/4-inch slit
- Put whipped cream cheese into a piping bag and pipe it into each slice of bread
- Dredge each stuffed slice of bread in the vanilla custard and slightly drain each slice
- Melt butter in a frying pan on medium heat
- Pan fry each slice of stuffed and dredged bread, approximately 3 minutes on each side or until darkened (ensure not to burn)
- Remove from pan and plate, topping each slice with whipped cream, a spoonful of mixed berry jam and finish with powdered sugar sprinkle