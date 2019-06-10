Recipes: O’Dowd’s stuffed french toast

Ingredients:

  • Full loaf, challah or white bread (unsliced if possible)
  • Whipped cream cheese:
  • 1 lb. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 c. mixed berry jam (choose any berry you like)
  • 1/2 granulated sugar

Whip all ingredients in a mixer until fluffy and white (about 2 minutes)

  • Vanilla custard:
    • 4 c. heavy cream or half-and-half
    • Pinch salt
    • 6 whole eggs
    • 1 tbsp. cinnamon
    • 1 tbsp. vanilla paste
    • 2 tbsp. whiskey
    • Pinch nutmeg
    • 1 c. brown sugar

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend for 10 seconds

  1. Cut bread in 1 1/2 – 2-inch thick slices
  2. Turn each slice on its side and cut a 3/4-inch slit
  3. Put whipped cream cheese into a piping bag and pipe it into each slice of bread
  4. Dredge each stuffed slice of bread in the vanilla custard and slightly drain each slice
  5. Melt butter in a frying pan on medium heat
  6. Pan fry each slice of stuffed and dredged bread, approximately 3 minutes on each side or until darkened (ensure not to burn)
  7. Remove from pan and plate, topping each slice with whipped cream, a spoonful of mixed berry jam and finish with powdered sugar sprinkle
