Scouts from El Salvador helping metro pick up pieces after EF-4 tornado

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- Scouts from El Salvador are in Bonner Springs lending a hand to homeowners affected by the recent EF-4 tornado.

Global Ties KC put together a program inviting young scouts form other countries to the United States to learn how we move forward after those kinds of emergencies.

Amy Ramirez is one of 20 scouts from the El Salvador Scout Association here in the U.S. learning about emergency management.

“We’re trying to make plans so when we come back we can tell the authorities of our country, while this might happen, we have to be prepared of it," Ramirez said.

Although El Salvador likely won’t see tornadoes, Ramirez said earthquakes rock their country and the best way to learn about a rebuilding process after a natural disaster is in the field.

Helping victims like Gregory Robinson who watched the tornado rip apart a neighbor’s home and send his 14 foot shop into the back of his house.

“I stood there and I watched my building come right at me,” Robinson said.

He sees a much more pleasant picture looking out his yard now.

“It makes you feel really good that people form another country are coming into help you and learn what it’s all about.”

Scouts scattered about, eager to lend a hand and ask questions so they can take what they learn back home and teach others.

“We want to repeat that to the rest of the community,” Ramirez said. “So not only us can be part of the people who help others, but the rest of our community can go together and support each other and try to do the best so we can be safe.”

The scouts are helping rebuild homes and shops in the U.S. for two weeks.