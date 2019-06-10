Small community of Butler shocked after plane crashes into grain bin, killing pilot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER, Mo. -- The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating a deadly plane crash in Bates County, Missouri.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was killed

The plane went down along County Road 9004, near Interstate-49 in rural Butler, Missouri.

It is a rare crash investigation for the small county.

"It's not very often we have a plane that crashes," Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said.

But that's exactly what happened at a farm off CR 9004. The farmer who lives there was working with two truckers to load up grain, when they heard a strange sound coming from a silver fan on the side of the bin. When they walked around the corner, they saw the crashed aircraft upside down.

They ran to see if they could help. The property owner even grabbed his home fire extinguisher, and called 911.

"The ambulance arrived fairly quickly after the deputies arrived. They made entrance into the plane and attempted to get him out of the plane," Anderson said.

But the pilot's injuries so severe, he could not be saved. The older adult man was known as an experienced pilot in the area.

"It's a small community, so when something tragic like this happens, it hits the internet fast. One of the things we as law enforcement struggle with is notifying family faster than the internet," Anderson said.

The Cessna C425 flew from Vero Beach, Florida and initially was headed to New Century Executive Airport in Johnson County, Kansas, but en route, decided to attempt landing at the Butler Memorial Airport and didn't quite make it.

The fact the grain bin was filled may have limited damage and helped save lives.

"That bin, we think, the fact it was full, caused it to stay in tact and with the employees that were around the bin it could've been tragic, even more so than what it is right now," Anderson said.

The plane is registered to Santa Fe Investments. The pilot's name won't be released until family's notified.

The FAA and NTSB will jointly investigate the crash, trying to determine what may have caused the plane to go down.

38.258635 -94.330506