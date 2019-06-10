Stranger Things Super Fan: Win a Trip to the L.A. Premier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 and Netflix  have come together to give you the change of a lifetime!

Enter now through June 14th, for a chance to win a trip for 2 to the Los Angeles STRANGER THINGS premier! The total prize package includes:

    • Round-trip, airfare for 2 from Kansas City to Los Angeles
    • 2 nights lodging in Santa Monica with daily breakfast
    • Private sedan transfers to/from Los Angeles International airport
    • 2 one-day unlimited ride wristbands for Pacific Park in Santa Monica
    • 2 one-day bicycle rentals
    • 1 welcome amenity package (maps, vintage windup robot toy & candy) housed in a Lego box
    • 2 passes to the STRANGER THINGS premiere
    • Visa gift card for meals, additional sightseeing at winner’s discretion
    • Travel insurance for 2

