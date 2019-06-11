10 states attorneys general sue to stop $26.5 billion Sprint/T-Mobile deal

A group of 10 state attorneys general led by New York and California are filing a lawsuit to block T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion bid for Sprint, citing consumer harm.

The state AGs say the merger would hurt competition and drive up prices for cellphone service.

It’s an unusual step ahead of a decision by federal antitrust authorities. The Justice Department’s decision is pending. The Republican majority of the Federal Communications Commission supports the deal.

The companies say they need to bulk up to upgrade to a fast, powerful “5G” mobile network that competes with Verizon and AT&T. The companies are appealing to President Donald Trump’s desire for the U.S. to “win” a global 5G race. Consumer advocates and Democratic lawmakers worry about price increases and job cuts.