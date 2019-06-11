Belton police investigating $2,000 worth of damage at Memorial Park bathrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- Belton police are investigating what they believe is vandalism at Memorial Park that left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

Damage to the bathroom area was reported to police Sunday evening at 9 p.m.

According to the police report, there are no cameras to show what happened and, right now, no suspects.

Many Belton parents said this isn't how they wanted to start off the summer vacation.

“It’s crazy. The walls are torn up. I’m not here very often, but for someone to do that, it’s crazy," said park visitor, Kaycee Ashburn.

It`s the one inconvenience this group of mothers and their children didn't think of when they came to Memorial Park for softball practice Tuesday afternoon -- no bathrooms.

"It's very disappointing because this is where the youth come to play, and to know that somebody has done that is just very disturbing, very sad to see," said Stacy Sprague, mother of a young softball player.

Pictures sent to FOX4 show the walls of the park bathroom torn out and soap dispensers and toilet paper holders ripped off the bathroom walls.

Officials believe the damage totals over $2,000.

Ashburn said she's disappointed to see damage to such a nice place for the community.

"It's really frustrating. It's not a huge community, and for someone to come vandalize a small area where a lot of people come to have fun and enjoy time, it`s really frustrating, actually," Ashburn said.

The bathrooms, located near the baseball and softball fields, are temporarily locked.

When FOX4 reached out to members of the Belton Parks and Recreation Department, they declined to comment.

As more people made their way to the park, some said they are not surprised.

"I'm not surprised. I'm not surprised. There's been a large influx of vandalism, crime that has been coming into this Belton community, especially in this area lately," Belton resident Robyn Parker said.

An on-site employee said crews were out starting repairs Tuesday morning.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Belton Police Department at 816-348-4499.