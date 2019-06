KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Jasmine Palmisano was last seen Saturday, June 8 leaving her home along North Everton Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Palmisano was wearing a red shirt and flannel pants. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you see her, please call 911.