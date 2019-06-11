Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Harrisonville

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Tuesday evening in Harrisonville.

Officers were called to 2500 block of W. Mechanic Street around 5 p.m. on a reported crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was initially reported to have suffered serious injuries, but police confirmed that the motorcycle driver died shortly before 8 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

This story is developing and will be updated.