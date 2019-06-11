Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash in Harrisonville

Posted 8:23 pm, June 11, 2019, by

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Tuesday evening in Harrisonville.

Officers were called to 2500 block of W. Mechanic Street around 5 p.m. on a reported crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was initially reported to have suffered serious injuries, but police confirmed that the motorcycle driver died shortly before 8 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.