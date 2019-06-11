× One person suffers life-threatening injuries after double shooting in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday night that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday near Delmar Drive and E. 118th Terrace, just off Food Lane in south Kansas City.

A man and a woman were both shot, police said. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other had serious injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.