One person suffers life-threatening injuries after double shooting in south KC

Posted 7:46 pm, June 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01PM, June 11, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday night that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday near Delmar Drive and E. 118th Terrace, just off Food Lane in south Kansas City.

A man and a woman were both shot, police said. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other had serious injuries.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.