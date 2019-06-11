Police say emotional support dog stolen in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police is asking for the public’s help after an emotional support dog was stolen in the Northland.

Police say Abby the dog was apparently taken from the victim’s backyard near NE 53rd and Bales Ave. last Wednesday at 1 p.m. while the victim was in the shower.

The fence to the backyard was found open and it isn’t believed that Abby could have opened the gate on her own, according to police.

Abby was not located anywhere in the neighborhood. Police said Abby is very obedient and well trained and is the primary emotional support for the victim.

Shoal Creek property crimes detectives and community interaction officers are working to try to reunite Abby with her owner.

Officers say they have previously met Abby when her owner needed medical services and have partnered on numerous occasions to engage in services for him.

If Abby is located, please contact the Shoal Creek Patrol Division at 816-413-3400.

We believe Abby was taken on June 5 from a home in the 3500 blk of NE 53rd St. Abby is an emotional support dog for a man whom police have helped engage in medical treatment. For his sake and Abby's, we need to reunite them! Call Shoal Creek Patrol Div. @ 413-3400 if found! pic.twitter.com/kudUYAsdy9 — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) June 11, 2019