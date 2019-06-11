Videos show a bear swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Videos posted by Lake TV to Facebook show a bear swimming in the Lake of the Ozarks. They say the footage was shot by a family boating near Lick Branch Cove.

These videos have generated hundreds of responses on social media.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, black bears are native to Missouri and though they were nearly wiped out during settlement, they are now making a comeback.

The department has guidelines on staying “bear aware” on their website. CLICK HERE