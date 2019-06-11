Volunteers helping Excelsior Springs cleanup after May tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. -- Tuesday marks two weeks since an EF-2 tornado tore through towns and homes in several communities across the metro.

What's usually a quiet neighborhood in Excelsior Springs is anything but that after the tornado swept through the area. Homeowners couldn't be happier about the noise.

"That's a full street of people," Dave Massey said from his front porch.

He said the sound of chainsaws and work trucks shows Watkins Mill Meadows neighborhood is moving forward. Help from the Clay County Highway Department and a handful of volunteers, like David Warren.

"I had an opportunity, I had some time to come out," Warren said. "So, I thought I better ought to do it."

Warren's job? Warren helped pick up leaves, stack branches and give his neighbors, about ten minutes to the east, a break.

"Just that little bit extra really does make a difference I think," Warren said.

"It means a lot," Joe Geiss said.

Geiss' house wasn't damaged. But in his yard, entire trees were uprooted and tossed over by the twister.

"I've been out here just about everyday picking stuff up," Geiss said. "In five days we spent over 70 hours doing cleanup and without the help from these other people there's no way we could've gotten it done."

Warren admits it's nice to hear 'thank you' but he's just happy everyone is okay.

"I say they just need to thank God for no loss of life and what a blessing that is," Warren said.

Volunteers are still needed here in Excelsior Springs for Wednesday's clean-up efforts.

Volunteers can meet Wednesday at Washington School Road and NE 160th Street in Excelsior Springs. They are being asked to wear brightly colored shirts, sturdy shoes, gloves and bring a lunch. Water will be provided through out the day. This effort is being lead by the Clay County Highway department and in conjunction with the cities of Excelsior Springs and Lawson. To volunteer CLICK HERE to sign up.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Highway Department at 816-407-3300.