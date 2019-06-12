Blue Springs police investigating after man found seriously injured in middle of the road

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after finding a man seriously injured in the middle of the road earlier this week.

Officers responded to a disturbance call near NE 5th Street and NE Knox just before 3:30 Sunday morning. At the scene officers found a man seriously injured in the middle of the road next to a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later learned the victim gave a ride home to someone from a local bar. After he dropped that person off, he drove a short distance before he encountered someone in another vehicle and an altercation ensued.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone who may have seen who was with Jarret at the local bar or may have witnessed the physical altercation is encouraged to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at (816) 228-0151 or Detective K. Lange (816) 228-0102 or the TIPS Hotline.